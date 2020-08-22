The Global Fund has announced an end to the issuance of cash grants to Kenya.

Kenya has been one of the only three African countries which receives cash grants from the organization, with the other two being Ethiopia and South Africa.

The organization explained that the drastic action has been necessitated by the recent scandals which marred the credibility of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

The major donor has in turn pledged to make the purchases independently as they continue to partner with the government on HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and malaria programmes.

KEMSA premises

Kemsa Covid-19 Scandal

Top officials at the medical supplies agency are at pains to explain what became of millions of shillings donated to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

Kemsa CEO Jonah Manjari failed to appear before the Senate Health Committee on Friday where he was expected to explain the improprieties at the institution.

Mr Manjari instead sent an apology to the senators claiming that he had been taken ill.

"We mean business as a committee and we are disappointed that the CEO is not here, because this is the man who oversaw the rot at KEMSA.

"It is unfortunate if its true that he is not feeling but for the next three hours, we must get a letter signed by the CEO of the hospital addressed to the clerk because we want to reconvene at afternoon and discuss sanctions if we do not get the letter," chairperson Mbito Michael Malinga stated after the no-show.