A crisis is brewing at the Pumwani Maternity Hospital after at least 22 nurses tested positive for Coronavirus.

News of the cases first broke online on Sunday where concerned members of the public sought clarification on the matter saying that operations were continuing as normal.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, however, addressed the situation during the Monday briefing stating that the infected nurses had been placed in isolation.

The ministry of health further assured members of the public that the infections had been contained and any patients admitted at the hospitals are safe.

File image of Pumwani Maternity Hospital

The CS further confirmed that mass testing had been conducted in the facility and the management will be making a decision on whether the facility may undergo a partial lockdown.

"The situation will be assessed by the medics and so far, we have been able to isolate everybody and I know there's mass testing that has been able to be done in the entire hospital. We were able to isolate two more yesterday. So far it is not necessary to close the hospital," CS Kagwe explained.

