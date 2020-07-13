The Bomet County government is in the process of trying to trace seven passengers who traveled on a matatu with a Covid-19 positive case.

The infected passenger had just been discharged from a hospital in Nairobi under unclear circumstances.

Health officials have since placed the asymptomatic patient in isolation as efforts continue to trace the seven others.

Kenyan medics in a Coronavirus isolation centre during a past demonstration

The authorities are appealing to any of the seven passengers to present themselves for testing and treatment in case they contracted the virus.

"We are making an appeal with the passengers who traveled to get in touch with our officer. Please reach out to our officer on this number 0726012387. You will be given instructions on what to do so that all of us are safe," Governor Hillary Barchok pleaded.

The lifting of the cessation of movement edict has seen a surge in the number of positive cases reported each day.

The new average over the last five days has been between 200 and 250 cases each day.