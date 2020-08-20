The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers on Thursday morning raided offices and homes belonging to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

According to reports, the Governor's Nairobi residence and also one in Kerugoya were searched and documents carried away as part of ongoing investigations.

The EACC officials confirmed that they had obtained warrants to search the premises.

Sh50 million Tender

EACC started investigations into the Kirinyaga county administration following Waiguru's impeachment in June.

EACC Central Region Head Charles Rasugu told reporters that his officers will be seeking to establish whether there was a conflict of interest in the awarding of a Sh50 million tender.

According to the EACC boss, a further Sh10.6 million in travel allowances is also under investigation.

"Senior Kirinyaga County Government officers, among them the governor’s aides, have been summoned by EACC detectives to record statements.

"Thirty eight (38) other people alleged to have been involved in the payment of Ksh50 million to Velocity Partners Limited for undone work are also on our radar," he stated at the time.

