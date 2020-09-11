Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Friday installed as the patron of Nairobi's contingent of the Kenya Scouts Association.

Governor Sonko received the honour during a ceremony which was presided over by KSA Chief Commissioner and former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka.

Shortly after receiving the honour, Governor Sonko issued and order to the County Department of Youth and Education to work out a way through which the county government will be able to fund KSA activities.

The installation was preceded by a formal meeting with some of the KSA officials at the governor's office on September 2, 2020.

During the meeting, Governor Sonko promised to facilitate the hosting of Patron's Day 2021 at State House, Nairobi.

"I also hosted a delegation from the World Scout Parliamentary Union Kenya, to set up the Nairobi World Scout Parliamentary Union Chapter. We discussed, among other things; A retreat for all the 47 County Chairpersons of the WPSU to revitalize the role of scouts in molding our youth as responsible citizens and future leaders.

"Facilitating our scouts especially from our informal settlements to the Annual Holiday Camp in Mombasa later this year. A majority of them have never been able to participate due to family financial constraints," his statement at the time read.