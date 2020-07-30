Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has revealed shameful details of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) James Mwaniki Thathi, one of the police officers involved in the assault of Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi.

According to court papers shared by the Governor, AIG Mwaniki has previously been suspended from service over indiscipline.

The senior police officers was dismissed from the disciplined forces over drunkenness and insubordination in September 2013 only to be reinstated in 2014.

In his defense at the courts, the police officer denied having executed official duties while intoxicated.

"Except for the usual normal mistake any one makes in an office I have never done anything to warrant a serious allegation on my work performance.

"I don’t deny that I drink but I do this when I am not on duty. This has never affected my performance," his statement at the time reads in part.

Governor Sonko, however, revealed that the senior officer would once again be dismissed in 2016 over similar circumstances.

"But in 2016 he was fired again by NPSC after he was found unfit to serve. Who retained him and he never challenged his dismissal?" Governor Sonko questioned.