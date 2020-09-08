Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has dropped his 2022 presidential ambition in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The second-term governor further stated that he would be comfortable to take on a less powerful position.

Governor Oparanya further asked the special AU envoy to organize for a "seat up there" for him when his term is over.

Also Read: Cleophas Malala visits Capitol Hill after Raila attacked him over revenue sharing formula

Council of Governors chair Wycliffe Oparanya

"I’m now leaving politics of the county to others after my term. I want to focus on national politics and urge you (Raila) to get any seat up there for me," the council of governors chair stated.

2022 politics

The declaration comes just days after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua officially launched his presidential bid.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana also confirmed that he would be vying for the top seat after months of denying the same.

Also Read: Governor Kibwana finally announces he will vie for presidency

Deputy President William Ruto has also reiterated that he will be vying for the presidency in 2022.