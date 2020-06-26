Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has launched a campaign to have the county dissolved.

Governor Wangamati has opted to collect signatures from voters in support of dissolving the county.

The Governor decried constant squabbles between his executive team and the county assembly.

Out of the 559,850 registered voters in Bungoma, the governor is required to get at least 10 per cent of the voters to sign his motion for it to have a chance to be heard.

"Already, we have collected over 60,000 signatures from the legitimately registered voters, but we want to ensure we have at least 120,000 before the end of this week. This is to ensure when we take the signatures for verification by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), we will still meet the minimum requirement of dissolving the county," a county official confirmed to Standard.