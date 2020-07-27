Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya on Monday confirmed that a majority of governors are opposed to the idea of a return to lockdown.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Governor Oparanya outlined that lock down will not be helpful to Kenyans.

The governors further proposed strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines as the top strategy going forward.

"Currently, no money is flowing to counties. How do they (National Treasury) expect counties to deal with these emergencies? What is critical is that we must increase testing centres. We have very few of them yet every county should have a testing centre," he stated.

The chairperson further emphasized that locking down Nairobi will have a big impact on the economy.

"Counties will now be best placed to come up with ways of containing the disease. If we can enhance testing, it will alert us on how to contain the disease.

"To force Kenyans back to their homes is not solving the problem given that the country is not ready to provide essential commodities to people during lockdown," the Kakamega Governor stated.