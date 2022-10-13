RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Global firm behind Panadol announces shut down of Nairobi factory

Denis Mwangi

Other companies that switched off their factories in Nairobi include Reckitt Benckiser (which produces Dettol), Cadbury and Colgate-Palmolive.

Staff members working at the GSK plant in Nairobi
Staff members working at the GSK plant in Nairobi

Global pharmaceutical GSK, formerly GlaxoSmithKline, has announced plans to shut down its industrial plant in Nairobi in 2023.

Read Also

GlaxoSmithKline is the producer of Panadol, Sensodyne, and Augmentin which are very popular in the Kenyan market.

According to the corporation, low-budget sales and a global restructuring forced the decision to leave the Kenyan market.

GSK Kenya staff donating 3-ply surgical masks to Kenya Medical Practisioners and Dentists Union in 2020
GSK Kenya staff donating 3-ply surgical masks to Kenya Medical Practisioners and Dentists Union in 2020 Pulse Live Kenya

Yesterday, we informed employees in Kenya that we will move to a direct distribution model and our operations will be transferred to third-party distributors.

We will continue to supply our needed medicines and vaccines in Kenya, and we will work with our distribution partners towards a smooth transition in 2023,” the firm told Business Daily.

GSK intends to shut down the factory and switch to distributing the products in the regional markets.

Other companies that switched off their factories in Nairobi to adopt the same distributor-led business model include Reckitt Benckiser (which produces Dettol), Cadbury and Colgate-Palmolive.

READ: Kenya-based food-tech startup Kune shuts down

Some employees working at the plant in Nairobi’s Industrial Area could lose their jobs.

Earlier in 2022, investors agreed to split its consumer health unit, which owns the Sensodyne and Panadol brands, into an independent firm- Haleon.

Staff members working at the GSK plant in Nairobi
Staff members working at the GSK plant in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Before the new company, Haleon went public in July 2022, Unilever had placed a $68 billion offer to acquire its shares.

However, GSK said the amount was an undervaluation of the company.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

African Airlines

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

Benin-Kingdom Okukor

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans

A general view of the Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa road in Nairobi on March 23, 2022. - (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

These are the most innovative African countries in 2022

AfCFTA-presidents

8 African countries shaking off European influence by trading under African regulations