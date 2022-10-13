Global firm behind Panadol announces shut down of Nairobi factory

GlaxoSmithKline is the producer of Panadol, Sensodyne, and Augmentin which are very popular in the Kenyan market.

According to the corporation, low-budget sales and a global restructuring forced the decision to leave the Kenyan market.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Yesterday, we informed employees in Kenya that we will move to a direct distribution model and our operations will be transferred to third-party distributors.

“We will continue to supply our needed medicines and vaccines in Kenya, and we will work with our distribution partners towards a smooth transition in 2023,” the firm told Business Daily.

GSK intends to shut down the factory and switch to distributing the products in the regional markets.

Other companies that switched off their factories in Nairobi to adopt the same distributor-led business model include Reckitt Benckiser (which produces Dettol), Cadbury and Colgate-Palmolive.

Some employees working at the plant in Nairobi’s Industrial Area could lose their jobs.

Earlier in 2022, investors agreed to split its consumer health unit, which owns the Sensodyne and Panadol brands, into an independent firm- Haleon.

Pulse Live Kenya

Before the new company, Haleon went public in July 2022, Unilever had placed a $68 billion offer to acquire its shares.