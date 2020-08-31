Just six months after former Senator Mutahi Kagwe took over the health docket stakeholders have mounted calls for his resignation.

The resounding calls were amplified over the weekend following statements made by disgraced Kemsa officials at the Senate.

CS Kagwe and Principal Secretary Susan Mochache were implicated in misappropriation of Covid-19 funds.

Emails tabled before Senators showed PS Mochache giving instructions to the Kemsa CEO approving procurements worth Sh758 million.

Health PS Susan Mochache

"This is to approve the procurement of goods worth Sh758,690,583.25 as outlined in the attached annex. Disregard all other requests made in relation to Covid as they have been captured under this approval," Mochache's email to suspended Kemsa CEO Jonah Manjari read in part.

CS Kagwe was accused of issuing directives to Kemsa officials via SMS.

I never asked them to steal - CS Kagwe

In a brief statement to reporters, the CS defended the communication choices saying that he did not give instructions to any of the officials to engage in wrongdoing.

"I talk to them all the time but I have never asked or directed them to commit a crime," the CS stated.

PS Mochache further wrote to the Kemsa bosses asking them to table any instructions from her that were irregular.

"If indeed you stand by the allegation that you were given the instructions by the ministry regarding which suppliers to procure from and at what process, please provide the letter that has been used to purport that my communication to you on this matter bore instructions as to where to source the items and their prices," her letter read in part.

Among those who have called for the CS's resignation is Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyako, Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka and other politicians.