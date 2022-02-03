Here's what happens when you post a review on Google maps

Adding a business on Maps becomes crucial especially because satisfied clients and customers can leave a review from their interaction with the business and even recommend the establishment to other prospective clients.

It is no wonder that up to 1 billion users check in on Google Maps every month to navigate as well as explore, and many leave reviews.

Are reviews on Google Maps reliable?

The Maps User Contributed Content Policy by Google Maps has introduced new content policies that safeguard the process of posting reviews for business profiles.

It is aimed at ensuring that information on Google Maps is reliable by protecting both individuals and businesses from policy violations even as other measures behind the scenes prevent inappropriate content.

The policy will make sure reviews are based on real-world experiences and keep irrelevant and offensive comments off of a business profile.

Using machine learning models to moderate millions of reviews uploaded using the Google Business Profile tool while its staff will identify the subtle distinction or variation of various expressions of individual posts.

Machines identify patterns to determine whether the content is legitimate.

Other issues flagged by machines include offensive or off-topic content, any Google account with a history of suspicious behaviour, places with uncharacteristic activity such as an abundance of reviews over a short period of time about a particular place or business or any place that has received recent news or social media coverage that would motivate people to leave fraudulent reviews.

“We’re dedicated to keeping reviews on Google Maps authentic and reliable to protect local businesses from fraud and abuse, and keep the information helpful for users. Over the past couple of years, through the Local Guides program we’ve developed easy tools that allow people to help contribute to Maps so others can more easily and accurately explore their world,” stated Sharon Machira, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google in Kenya.

Can a business remove a policy-violating review on Google Maps?

Businesses detecting policy-violating reviews on their profiles can alert Google support while individual Map users can report any violation via the Flag and Fix inappropriate content portal.