Safaricom PLC on Tuesday launched another world first service which will allow its customers to access 4G smartphones and pay in easy daily, weekly or monthly installments.

The Lipa Mdogo Mdogo offering will see customers who meet a simple criteria enjoy being online while having up to 12 months to repay. The payments are as low as Sh20 a day!

Subscribers who faithfully make daily payments for 7 days will be rewarded with 100MB free YouTube bundles.

How do I qualify?

Customers who qualify must be between 18 and 75 years of age, have been using their Safaricom line for at least one year and have a favorable credit score.

However, customers are blacklisted on KCB M-Pesa, Mshwari, Okoa Jahazi and Okoa data or locked due to fraud will NOT be able to participate.

Safaricom will also help customers keep up with their payments with alerts sent everyday as a reminder of the remaining balance.

Android platforms partnership Africa director Mariam Abdullahi(left) and Safaricom PLC Chief Executive officer Peter Ndegwa (right) joins Evans Angwenyi, a Safaricom customer as he demonstrates his new world of information with the new android Neon Ray Pro.

How do I enroll?

The simple steps to enroll for the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo smartphones begin with dialing *544# and selecting the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo option.

After that you will accept the Terms and Conditions for the service before Safaricom informs you of the devices you can purchase.

When you have decided on the 4G device you want, you will be required to make a down payment through M-Pesa.

The final step will take pace at your nearest Safaricom shop where your identity will be verified then your device will be set up and you can happily walk out with your device in hand.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa's Statement

“We are delighted today to launch this product in line with our pillar of customer-centricity. Today, everyone is going through tough economic times. This product comes as a testament to our commitment to our purpose of transforming lives. Smartphones in the hands of our customers, possess life-transforming possibilities. They open a new world. We aim to take that world into the hands of every consumer through affordable means,” said Peter Ndegwa.