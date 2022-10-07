RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

How govt gave up Sh259.5 billion in revenue - Treasury report

Denis Mwangi

The government sacrificed revenue worth Sh259.5 billion in 2021

NAIROBI, NAIROBI COUNTY, KENYA - 2020/06/11: Kenyas National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani with the budget briefcase before leaving to Parliament for budget reading 2020/2021. (Photo by Billy Mutai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAIROBI, NAIROBI COUNTY, KENYA - 2020/06/11: Kenyas National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani with the budget briefcase before leaving to Parliament for budget reading 2020/2021. (Photo by Billy Mutai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The government sacrificed revenue worth Sh259.5 billion in 2021 as tax exemptions to encourage private companies and investors as well as reduce the cost of basic commodities.

Read Also

According to the 2022 Tax Expenditure Report released by Treasury, the figure dropped from the previous year when the government chose to forgo Sh302.3 billion in taxes.

This represented 2.15% of Kenya’s gross domestic product.

Tax expenditure is one of the avenues that the state uses to support development, where instead of collecting tax the government opts to forego the tax revenue.

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani during the reading of Kenya's 2020/2021 budget at the National Assembly on June 11, 2020
Treasury CS Ukur Yattani during the reading of Kenya's 2020/2021 budget at the National Assembly on June 11, 2020 Treasury CS Ukur Yattani during the reading of Kenya's 2020/2021 budget at the National Assembly on June 11, 2020 Pulse Live Kenya

Domestic Value Added Tax accounted for most of the total revenue forgone at Sh211 billion, followed by VAT on imports including an 8% reduction of VAT on fuel amounting to Sh28 billion.

The government exempted personal income tax for residents and non-residents worth Sh1.2 billion.

A section of Kenyans who benefited from the exemption of the Sh1.2 personal income tax included persons living with disability, those qualified for insurance reliefs and those with mortgages.

In terms of businesses, firms were saved from paying taxes worth Sh5.86 billion.

Companies in Kenya are required to pay corporate income tax at 30% for Kenyan incorporated entities, and 37.5% for international companies operating in the county.

Kenyan companies enjoyed the Sh5.86 billion tax expenditure to encourage companies to invest in productive fixed assets.

The National Treasury concluded that the total tax expenditure has been on a declining trend from 2017 to 2021.

To ensure sustainability and value for money from the resources foregone through tax expenditure, the Government will continue to upscale efforts to rationalize and harmonize the tax expenditures to remove redundant tax expenditures and enhance those intended to promote investments,” the report recommended.

In addition, Treasury noted the need to have an elaborate framework for monitoring and evaluating the impact of tax expenditure on the economy.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

US Troops head to Manda Bay after terrorist attack

5 African countries with US military bases, weapons systems, and troops

Sylvia Mulinge officially welcomed to office as MTN Uganda CEO

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge ushered in song and dance [Video]

Digital Africa

10 African countries with the best digital quality of life index

A general view of the Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa road in Nairobi on March 23, 2022. - (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

These are the most innovative African countries in 2022