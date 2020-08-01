Saturday August 1, 2020 saw Kenya resume international fights four months after the flights were halted over the Coronavirus pandemic.

The first fight was flagged off to London, United Kingdom from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in a ceremony presided by Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba.

There was, however, a noticeably high number of Chinese nationals queued for departure on the first day back in the international skies.

Video clips shared showed hundreds of men women and children waiting to be processed for departure, some fully dressed in hazmat suits.

While commenting on a drastic move taken by the Tanzanian government against Kenya Airways, CAS Namwamba stated that there is no bad blood between the countries.

"We should avoid the nitpicking, fishing expeditions where we really want to catch the fish that will tell us there's something fishy between Kenya and Dar-es-salaam, there's no bad blood between Kenya and Tanzania.

"There's so much more that binds Kenya and Tanzania together, they are our valued partner in the East African region and the AU," Mr Namwamba told reporters.

