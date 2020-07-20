Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange on Monday announced that he had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Through his Twitter handle, Jeff conveyed that he had since gone into isolation.

"Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I'm doing Good... NO symptoms...and my Family is fine.

"All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I'm in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE and God Bless!" his post read.

Citizen Tv presenter Jeff Koinange

The post elicited a myriad of reactions from his colleagues as well as followers.

