Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has tested positive for Covid-19, his lawyer confirmed on Monday.

While appearing in court for the hearing of a Sh580 million graft case, the lawyer admitted that the proceedings would not be able to take off as his client was not present in the courtroom.

The lawyer, John Swanka, conveyed that Mr Waititu has been unwell for over a week.

"We are not ready to proceed. Waititu has been unwell since last week and I am informed that he exhibited symptoms and was directed to take the test which confirmed the position of COVID-19.

Ferdinand Waititu

"Before he can mingle up with the public he was asked to isolate himself," the lawyer stated.

The claim was further backed with a medical report from Lancet Laboratories.

Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and eight others are charged with the irregular awarding of tenders amounting to Sh580 million.

The corruption scandal saw him lose his seat as Governor and was replaced by his deputy John Nyoro.

Mr Waititu has largely kept away from the public eye since his disgraceful exit from the county government position, save for a few appearances at neutral political gatherings.

