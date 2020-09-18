The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the date for by-elections in Msambweni constituency and various ward whose seats are currently vacant.

The by-elections will all be held on Tuesday December 15, 2020.

Wards to have by-elections will be Kahawa Wendani (Kiambu), Kisumu North (Kisumu), Dabaso (Kilifi), Wundayi (Taita Taveta) and Lake View (Nakuru).

Save for Dabaso Ward, all the other jurisdictions will begin the election process afresh.

Also Read: The man DP Ruto’s team want to manage 2022 general election amid claims of deep state planning to rig him out

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati

Candidates to be presented by September 24, 2020

According to a Gazette Notice on the by-elections, parties will be required to submit names of the candidates who will participate in the party primaries by September 24, 2020.

"The days for the nomination of political party candidates and independent candidates for the by-elections shall be on Thursday, 15th October, 2020 and Friday, 16th October, 2020 and the nomination papers shall be delivered by the candidates to the respective Returning Officer between the hours of eight o’clock in the morning and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the place designated by the Commission.

"The campaign period shall commence on Thursday, 15th October, 2020 and cease on Saturday, 12th December, 2020 being 48 hours before the by election Day. For purposes of Dabaso County Assembly Ward campaigns shall resume on Monday, 16th November, 2020 and cease on Saturday, 12th December, 2020 being 48 hours before the By-election day," the Gazette Notice elaborated.