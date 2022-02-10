RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

IEBC to spend Sh648M on food during August 9 elections

Authors:

Amos Robi

IEBC breaks down Sh40 billion budget for August 9 General Election

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has broken down how it plans to spend the Sh41 billion budget for the General Election in August.

Recommended articles

The commission intends to spend Sh2.6 billion for the review of the voter register. The review aims at getting rid of ghost voters and will be undertaken shortly due to funds deficit.

Sh648 million will be spent on election officials’ and security's meals which will be served at polling stations while Sh27 million has been allocated to election officials’ airtime.

An allocation of Sh4.5 billion has been set aside for the commissions ICT spending while training of officials for the elections is set to cost Sh2.5 billion.

The activities in the registration and nomination of candidates have received Sh347 million while sh.177 million will go towards the management of tallying centers across the country.

Ballot boxes in a polling station
Ballot boxes in a polling station High Court orders IEBC to hand over Kibra voters register to ODM hours to by election Pulse Live Kenya

The purchase of election material like ballot boxes and ballot papers will take up Sh7.5 billion while remuneration of presiding officers will take up Sh6.07 billion.

Security during the elections has received a funding of Sh555 million and with the pandemic still around the electoral body has also set aside Sh588 million for Covid adherence. Voter sensitization and education has been allocated Sh1.7 billion.

The internal departments of the commission have also received their share of the funding, the human resource has received the lions hare getting Sh251 million while the supply chain department parts with Sh242 million.

The finance and research departments have received Sh75 million and Sh165 million respectively.

The commission however still has a huge deficit of funding some of which stems from pending bills. The commission is said to be struggling with Sh76 million pending bills, and another Sh74 million that has not been verified.

Bills from the 2017 polls also haunt the commission with ICT spending of up to Sh798.7 million yet to be settled.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Kenyan baker narrates how she lost Sh6 million hotel investment in Karen [Video]

Kenyan baker Beldina Kirito narrates how she lost Sh6 million hotel investment in Karen [Video]

Uhuru to spend Sh300 million on new cars as campaigns kick off

President Uhuru Kenyatta's convoy

The Kenyan Government will inject $176 million in heavily-indebted Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways

Kenyans to benefit from Google's new Hustle Academy, How to apply

Kenyans to benefit from Google's new Hustle Academy