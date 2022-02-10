IEBC to spend Sh648M on food during August 9 elections

The commission intends to spend Sh2.6 billion for the review of the voter register. The review aims at getting rid of ghost voters and will be undertaken shortly due to funds deficit.

Sh648 million will be spent on election officials’ and security's meals which will be served at polling stations while Sh27 million has been allocated to election officials’ airtime.

An allocation of Sh4.5 billion has been set aside for the commissions ICT spending while training of officials for the elections is set to cost Sh2.5 billion.

The activities in the registration and nomination of candidates have received Sh347 million while sh.177 million will go towards the management of tallying centers across the country.

The purchase of election material like ballot boxes and ballot papers will take up Sh7.5 billion while remuneration of presiding officers will take up Sh6.07 billion.

Security during the elections has received a funding of Sh555 million and with the pandemic still around the electoral body has also set aside Sh588 million for Covid adherence. Voter sensitization and education has been allocated Sh1.7 billion.

The internal departments of the commission have also received their share of the funding, the human resource has received the lions hare getting Sh251 million while the supply chain department parts with Sh242 million.

The finance and research departments have received Sh75 million and Sh165 million respectively.

The commission however still has a huge deficit of funding some of which stems from pending bills. The commission is said to be struggling with Sh76 million pending bills, and another Sh74 million that has not been verified.