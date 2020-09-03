The Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee has issued arrest orders against Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

The Committee asked Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to arrest the governor after chronic disregard for the Senate's summons.

IG Mutyambai has one week to carry out the orders which will involve compelling the Governor to appear before the committee.

"The committee requests that you proceed to cause the arrest and production of Mr Wa Iria before the committee on Thursday September 10, 2020," the orders read.

Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee chair Prof. Sam Ongeri

Also Read: MP reveals details of battle with Covid-19 which cost Sh4 million to treat

Sh500,000 fine

The Governor was slapped with a Sh500,000 fine last week after failing to appear before the committee on three occasions.

According to Committee Chairperson Prof. Sam Ongeri, Governor Wa Iria is frustrating its operations.

"The governor and the Executive had sufficient notice and time to prepare for the hearings. The committee finds that the notice given by the Health CEC was an attempt to frustrate its work and an attempt by the governor to look for reasons not to account for public finances," he stated in a letter last week.

Prof. Ongeri and his team are seeking to have the governor respond to audit queries involving Sh24 billion spent on expenses for the 2014/15 and 2017/18 financial years.