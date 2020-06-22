Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has issued a response on a widely circulated video clip of a police officer assaulting a civilian in Kenya.

The video depicted a police officer stepping on a civilian's head during an arrest.

Kenyans online called for the arrest of the police officer while linking the incident to that of American George Floyd who was similarly suffocated to death during an arrest.

Also Read: Police lob teargas, disrupting DP Ruto’s meeting at MP’s home [Video]

IG Mutyambai explained that the video clip is footage from years back and encouraged Kenyans to keep taking footage of police officers misbehaving in order to get timely justice.

"This incidence happened a couple of years back. The officer captioned herein had nabbed a violent and armed robber who was being pursued by another police unit. Whereas the was risk to the life of officer and public, officers are not to take the law into their hands.

"As stated in my earlier tweet on the same, this incidence that happened around 2017 was peculiar since the gentleman was an armed robber. However, no officer is allowed to take the law into their hands. This officer was disciplined and I encourage reporting of such.

"We encourage all citizens to keep reporting cases of police brutality. I’m aware some of these cases occur at night & others in remote parts of Kenya. Forward videos to us. I depend on you to reign in on errant officers even as we embark on retraining all officers," the IG stated.