Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi narrowly escaped serious injuries after his constituents attacked him on Friday.

The MP was rescued by police officers after an angry mob of youth descended upon him with blows to prevent him from access a public function hosted by Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

The MP's bodyguard also shot in the air several times to disperse the MP's attackers who had allegedly been hired by his rival.

Igembe South Sub-county police boss Henry Akongo confirmed that the MP was injured in the altercation and had recorded his statement at the Maua Police Station.

Political rivalry

The first-time MP who was once gifted a car by President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to be in a political rivalry with Pacja Executive Director Mithika Mwenda who is eyeing the parliamentary seat.

The businessman has vied for the position unsuccessfully a number of times which was attributed as the source of their rivalry.

MP Mwirigi has, however, maintained that he will not be derailed by the violence meted against him.

