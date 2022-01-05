Sonko's new multi-million club in Mombasa [Photos & Video]

The club, dubbed VIP Volume Club, is his latest multi-million investment and is located in the coastal city’s Shanzu area.

The establishment borrows a lot of its interior decor inspirations from Sonko’s luxurious Mua Hills Home in Machakos.

From golden lion statues to golden lavatories, VIP Volume Club is expected to live up to its name and with a selection over 1,947 different types of liquor.

Other than the gold theme, the club’s wall is also lined with patterns resembling the Versace fashion label, which the politician is known to love.

The club sits on an acre of land and is big enough to accommodate 15,000 revellers with an allowance for up to 150 vehicles on its parking lot.

“We wanted Mombasa people and visitors to have a feel of what is to come. We have not yet set the official opening date, but it will be big,” said Mike Sonko as he gave a glimpse into his new venture.

Over New Year's eve, the former governor hosted socialite Vera Sidka and her partner, Tanzanian musician Brown Mauzo, gave a special performance.

Sonko has intimated that the dance floor at the establishment is bulletproof, noting that it's a one of a kind feature which has incorporated new technology.

He added that the dance arena is not completely stationary and will be able to move in certain ways.

“It has been constructed in such a way that it will be giving off a feeling like you are in a lift. There will be slight movement up and down because it has been made with a new technology that has never been used before,” Sonko pointed out.

