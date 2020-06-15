Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i was on Monday delayed at Limuru area along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The CS's motorcade was blocked for a while as aggrieved PSV operators and residents mounted protests over mistreatment while enforcing the cessation of movement order in Limuru Town.

After the CS stepped out of his car to address the protesters he was able to proceed to Nyandarua County where he is on an official trip.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i speaking to security bosses during a visit to Nyandarua County on june 15

CS Matiang'i was accompanied by his Health and Water counterparts Mutahi Kagwe and Sicily Kariuki.

They inspected a number of government projects in the county.

"I have been sent by the President with the following message, 'As a National Government we are committed towards continued collaboration with the County Governments to make sure we deliver on projects across the county that will be of service to the people,'" CS Matiang'i reported.