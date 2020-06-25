Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho was among the first government officials to visit Gikomba Market after an inferno which occurred on Thursday morning.

The PS took time to assess the damage caused in the early morning incident and afterwards addressed traders who had been affected by the scourge.

PS Kibicho assured that all affected traders would be compensated by the government.

He further pledged that the authorities would unearth those behind the incident.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohammed Badi also accompanied PS Kibicho to the scene.