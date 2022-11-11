RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

10 African cities with the highest cost of living in 2022

Victor Oluwole
Lagos is noted as the fastest growing economy in Africa, but living condition in the city is below acceptable standard.
  • Bangui, the Central African Republic, is widely recognised as one of the most expensive cities in the region.
  • In second and third place are Libreville, Gabon, and Victoria, Seychelles.

With the recent return of high inflation across the globe, employees are now reconsidering their salary expectations, work-life balance, and even where they choose to live to the detriment of employers competing for the top global talent.

On the other hand, companies must strike a delicate balance between controlling their costs while struggling to attract and retain talent.

The amount of money needed to pay for day-to-day expenses like housing and food varies significantly from city to city. And some cities, like Lagos, Nigeria, are known as costly places to live.

So how do everyday expenses in New York City truly compare in costs to places like Yaounde or Dakar?

Mercer’s Cost of Living Survey provides employers with extensive and reliable data to help them navigate compensation strategies for their mobile employees in the unpredictable global markets.

Based on the latest research, Hong Kong tops Mercer’s 2022 Cost of Living City Ranking, followed by Zurich and Geneva, while Ankara closes the ranking at the 227th spot.

In Africa, Bangui, the Central African Republic, is widely recognised as one of the most expensive cities in the region, followed by Libreville, Gabon, and Victoria, Seychelles.

  1. Bangui - CentralAfrican Republic
  2. Libreville - Gabon
  3. Victoria - Seychelles
  4. Djibouti - Djibouti
  5. Kinshasa - The Democratic Republic Of The Congo
  6. Lagos - Nigeria
  7. Luanda - Angola
  8. Dakar - Senegal
  9. Abidjan - Côte D'Ivoire
  10. Brazzaville - The Republic Of Congo
Victor Oluwole

