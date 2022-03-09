RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita, according to latest data

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
An African girl walks in front of luxury cars
An African girl walks in front of luxury cars
  • Some African countries with the highest GDP (including Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya) failed to make it to the list of top 10 countries with the highest GDP per capita.
  • GDP per capita is seen as more important than GDP itself, as it reflects how much of a country's overall wealth actually trickles down to the citizens.
  • The available statistics used in this article is dated December 2021 and was sourced from Statista.

According to Investopedia, GDP per capita is an important economic metric used globally by economists to gauge/analyse a country's prosperity based on its economic growth. It specifically measures how much of a country's overall economic production value can be attributed to each of its citizens.

Recommended articles

Business Insider Africa understands that GDP per capita is calculated by dividing a country's gross domestic product (GDP) by the total number of people that make up the country's population.

Some economists and development experts argue that GDP per capita is more important than GDP itself, because it reflects how much of a country's overall wealth actually trickles down to every one in the country.

READ: 8 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2021

GDP per capita is also "an important indicator of economic performance and a useful unit to make cross-country comparisons of average living standards and economic wellbeing," according to Focus Economics.

That said, this article shall be focusing on the 10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita. Interestingly, Nigeria, which has the highest GDP in Africa as of December 31st, 2021, is not among the top ten countries herein highlighted.

READ: 10 richest African countries in 2021 based on gross domestic product (GDP)

Before we proceed, it's important to note that African countries typically have some of the lowest GDP per capita in the world, compared to countries like Luxembourg, Switzerland and Norway where GDP per capita are as high as $137,950, $98,770 and $84,120, respectively.

The available statistics for Africa's GDP per capita is dated December 2021 and is courtesy of Statista, the global markets and consumer data company based in Hamburg, Germany.

READ: 10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

10 African countries with the highest GDP per capita

  1. Seychelles: At $9,670, this island nation currently has the highest GDP per capita in Africa.
  2. Mauritius: The second position is occupied by yet another island African country —Mauritius. This country has a GDP per capita of $9,640.
  3. Gabon: This oil-rich country comes in at third position with a GDP per capita of $8,600.
  4. Equatorial Guinea: This country has a GDP per capita of $8000.
  5. Botswana: This Southern African country has a GDP per capita of $7,820.
  6. South Africa: This country is one of Africa's leading economies. And it has a GDP per capita of $5, 440.
  7. Namibia: Namibia has a GDP per capita of $4, 370, according to Statista.
  8. Egypt: This is one of only two North African country that made it to the top 10 list, and it has a GDP per capita of $3,830.
  9. Eswatini: Formally known as Swaziland, this Southern African country has a GDP per capita of $3,710.
  10. Tunisia: Finally, we have Tunisia which has a GDP per capita of $3,680.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert has lost over $1 billion due to Ukraine, Russia conflict

Johann Rupert

10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

10 countries with the most expensive household electricity prices in Africa

Nigerian entrepreneur and co-founder of fintech startup Kippa, Jephtah Chidozie-Uche invited to join Forbes Technology Council

Jephtah Chidozie-Uche

Chimamanda Adichie's Americanah is the most iconic Nigerian novel of all time. Here are the top-rated book set in every African country

Chimamanda's Americanah is turning into a TV series