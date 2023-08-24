10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023

For a developing country, population growth is typically perceived as a welcome change. Additionally, a region with a predominantly elderly populace would benefit massively from a population influx be it organic or via mass migration.

With that said, the importance of human capital cannot be overstated. Even with the incursion of tech solutions in today’s fast-paced world, which supposedly simplifies human tasks or makes some jobs obsolete, human input is still highly critical to the advancement of the entire species. As a result, governments worldwide, particularly those with a large population are tasked with the responsibility of harnessing and maximizing the human capital at their disposal.

Fortunately, there are countries that have an abundance of said human capital. While some of these countries are lost on how best to utilize this human resource, the fact remains that these countries have a healthy amount of people ready to propel their economies to greater heights.

One such region with a growing economy is Africa. Africa currently boasts the fastest-growing economy in the world and coincidentally, the youngest and fastest-growing population on the planet, also.

Each year sees a rise in the number of people inhabiting the continent, each region and sub-region to varying degrees, and regardless of the mass emigration, the continent still experiences population growth. While some countries’ population grows rapidly, other are more controlled. Below are 10 African countries which have experienced the most growth in their population from 2022 to August 2023.

This list is courtesy of WorldPopulationreview.com, an independent for-profit organization committed to delivering up-to-date global population data and demographics.

Furthermore, because this list represents absolute growth statistics rather than percentage growths, the majority of the nations on the list are typically countries with the biggest population.