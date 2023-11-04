In late October, Kenyan President William Ruto announced plans to eliminate visa requirements for all African visitors by the end of 2023, aiming to boost trade and strengthen economic ties with other African nations.

"By the end of this year, no African will need a visa to enter Kenya. The time has come to understand the importance of doing trade between us," he said.

Rwanda followed suit this month to initiate visa-free travel for all Africans. Rwandan President Paul Kagame stressed “We should not lose sight of our own continental market. Africans are the future of global tourism as our middle class continues to grow at a fast pace in the decades to come,”

ADVERTISEMENT

With these recent developments, the number of African countries that Africans can visit without visas has expanded to five. More African nations are thinking of joining the party, making it easier for people and goods to move around the beautiful continent.

While these progressive changes are taking place, it's important to acknowledge that travelling around Africa can still be challenging due to varying visa requirements and bureaucratic obstacles in certain countries.

The Africa Visa Openness Index (AVOI) says things have improved, but some countries are not on the visa-friendly train. These countries still lag in adopting visa-friendly policies, making it difficult for the movement of Africans in and outside their territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are the 10 African countries with the strictest visa regulations in 2022: