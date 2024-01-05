Coursera, an online skills training platform, has outlined the top skills expected to be in high demand in 2024. According to the platform, the fastest-growing skills of 2024 are identified through a comparative evaluation of Coursera enterprise learner enrollments between 2022 and 2023.

The report identifies the year’s fastest-growing skills, based on insights from five million enterprise learners affiliated with 3,000 businesses, 3,600 higher education institutions, and governments in over 100 countries. Sub-Saharan Africa has the world's highest year-on-year average growth rate for people enrolling for professional courses,

This year, seven out of ten of the top fastest-growing skills overall are business skills, with digital marketing and customer experience skills taking the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

With anticipated growth in the marketing and advertising industry and increasing customer expectations, institutions can strategically invest in these skill areas to enhance both business productivity and individual employability.

Below are the 10 business skills in high demand in 2024 according to Coursera: