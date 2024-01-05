- Business Insider presents 10 business skills in high demand in 2024.
- The list is courtesy of Coursera.
10 business skills in high demand in 2024
Over the years, the landscape of skills demanded by industries worldwide has evolved, and 2024 won’t be an exception. However, global talent shortages are at a 17-year high, and four out of five employers are struggling to find skilled talent.
Coursera, an online skills training platform, has outlined the top skills expected to be in high demand in 2024. According to the platform, the fastest-growing skills of 2024 are identified through a comparative evaluation of Coursera enterprise learner enrollments between 2022 and 2023.
The report identifies the year’s fastest-growing skills, based on insights from five million enterprise learners affiliated with 3,000 businesses, 3,600 higher education institutions, and governments in over 100 countries. Sub-Saharan Africa has the world's highest year-on-year average growth rate for people enrolling for professional courses,
This year, seven out of ten of the top fastest-growing skills overall are business skills, with digital marketing and customer experience skills taking the lead.
With anticipated growth in the marketing and advertising industry and increasing customer expectations, institutions can strategically invest in these skill areas to enhance both business productivity and individual employability.
Below are the 10 business skills in high demand in 2024 according to Coursera:
|Rank
|Skill
|Definition
|1
|E-commerce
|Buy and sell products or services through digital channels.
|2
|Media Strategy & Planning
|Determine the objectives, strategy and plan for delivering the right content to audiences.
|3
|Search Engine Optimization
|Optimize website content for the best possible search engine ranking.
|4
|Customer Success
|Identify opportunities and proactively solve problems for customers to ensure their continued success.
|5
|Power BI
|Use Power BI, a powerful business intelligence tool for surfacing data insights.
|6
|Audit
|Evaluate and improve the effectiveness of risk management, control, financial, and governance processes.
|7
|Marketing Management
|Promote and advertise a business using different tools and strategies.
|8
|Customer Relationship Management
|Engage with customers to enhance overall customer experience with a business
|9
|Advertising
|Use advertising to inform and influence your target audience.
|10
|People Management
|Build successful teams and optimize talent to improve overall business results.
