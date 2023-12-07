Africa is the world's second-largest and second most populous continent, after Asia in both cases. Africa’s total land area exceeds 11,724,000 square miles (30,365,000 square km) covering about one-fifth of the total land surface of Earth.

The continent is cut almost equally in two by the Equator so that most of Africa lies within the tropical region.

As the second-largest continent on Earth, Africa is home to 54 recognized countries, each contributing to the beauty of the continent’s size.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a select few nations command attention due to the sheer magnitude of their landmass, influencing the course of regional and global affairs. From scorching deserts to dense rainforests, towering mountains to endless plains – Africa has them all, a true showcase of its geographical wealth.

Below are 10 largest African countries by land mass according to data from Statista:

1.Algeria (2,381, 741 sq.km)

BI Africa

As the largest country in Africa more than 80% of which is desert, in North Africa, between Morocco and Tunisia. Algeria, which dominates the North African landscape is characterized by diverse landscapes, including the Sahara Desert, mountains, and a Mediterranean coastline.

ADVERTISEMENT

2.Democratic Republic of Congo (2,344,860 sq.km)

BI Africa

Located in the heart of Central Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the second-largest country on the continent. Its landmass spans dense rainforests, the Congo River basin, and the vast Central African savanna.

3.Sudan (1,878,000 sq.km)

BI Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Situated in northeastern Africa, Sudan is the third-largest country on the continent. Its expansive territory encompasses a varied landscape, including the Nile River, deserts, mountains, and savannas.

4.Libya (1,759,540 sq.km)

BI Africa

Libya is located in North Africa and is the fourth-largest country on the continent. It is characterized by vast stretches of desert, including a significant portion of the Sahara, as well as coastal regions along the Mediterranean Sea. At 1,770 kilometres (1,100 mi), Libya's coastline is the longest of any African country bordering the Mediterranean. The country's expansive landmass has influenced its economy, which historically relied on oil resources.

5.Chad (1,284,000 sq.km)

ADVERTISEMENT

BI Africa

Chad, the fifth-largest country in Africa, is a landlocked country at the crossroads of North and Central Africa. Its diverse landscape includes the Sahara Desert in the north, the Sahel region, and the fertile Lake Chad basin in the southwest. The country's substantial land area plays a crucial role in its economic activities, such as agriculture and oil production.

6.Niger (1,267,000 sq.km)

BI Africa

Nestled in West Africa, Niger is the largest country in the region. The landscape includes parts of the Sahara Desert in the north, savannas, and the Niger River basin in the southwest. Niger's landmass is integral to its predominantly agrarian economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

7.Angola (1,246,700 sq.km)

BI Africa

Angola is located in southwestern Africa and is the seventh-largest country on the continent. Comparable in size to Mali, or twice the size of France or of Texas, it features a varied topography, encompassing a lengthy coastline along the Atlantic Ocean, plateaus, and the Congo River basin. Angola's landmass has contributed to its economic significance, particularly through oil and diamond exports.

8.Mali (1,240,190 sq.km)

BI Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Mali, located in West Africa, is the eighth-largest country in Africa. Comparable in size to South Africa or Angola, most of the country lies in the southern Sahara Desert. The country boasts of a diverse ecosystems, including the Niger River basin and the Sudanese savanna. Mali's vast land area has historical significance, as it was a center of the trans-Saharan trade routes and the Mali Empire.

9.South Africa (1,219,090 sq.km)

BI Africa

South Africa, located at the southern tip of the continent features a diverse landscape, including mountains, savannas, and coastal areas along the Indian and Atlantic Oceans. It is bigger than every country in Europe apart from Russia and every state in the USA except Alaska. South Africa's landmass is a crucial factor in its economic strength, contributing to industries such as mining, agriculture, and tourism.

10.Ethiopia (1,136, 240 sq.km)

ADVERTISEMENT

BI Africa