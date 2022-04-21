10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

Interestingly, not only does Africa have a lesser number of commercial banks compared to other continents —Asia has at least 1,900, the EU has about 6,000 and the USA alone has more than 4,000 —African banks also have significantly lower valuations compared to their foreign counterparts.

But this is not to say that all the banks in Africa have low valuations. As you will see shortly, some African banks have total assets valued at over $100 billion. Assets basically include all the properties, cash, account receivables and other valuable resources owned by corporations such as banks.

Before we go ahead and unveil the list, it's important to mention that this information was sourced from Statista, a leading global provider of markets and consumer data.

Below are Africa's largest banks by asset size, comprised mostly of South African and North African banks.