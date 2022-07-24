RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

These are the 10 most developed countries in Africa based on UN's Human Development Index

  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 most developed countries in Africa.
  • This list is courtesy of the latest United Nations' Human Development Index (HDI).
  • Countries from Northern and Southern Africa dominated the top 10 list, with none from East and West Africa.

For a country to be classified as "developed", it must meet certain standards and posses specific, necessary features. Chief among these features is the availability of modern amenities such as good roads, housing, stable electricity, telecommunication infrastructure, hospitals etc.

Beyond these, other yardsticks also measure how functional and stable the government is, the availability of good jobs, accessibility to health and social services, personal freedom, the effectiveness of educational systems, etc.

Over the years, the United Nation's Human Development Index (HDI) has become the most universally used tool for measuring countries' developing status. According to the United Nations Development Programme, "the HDI was created to emphasize that people and their capabilities should be the ultimate criteria for assessing the development of a country, not economic growth alone."

Among the indicators tracked by the HDI are: life expectancy, adult literacy rate, access to the internet and income inequality. These indicators are always in the following order: 0.00 and 1.00. Countries that score very low on these indicators (i.e., 0-0.55) have low human development ratio. The ones that score between 0.55 and 0.70 are medium human development countries. Lastly, those with scores of between 0.70 and 0.80 are said to have high human development ratio. Meanwhile, countries with high human development ratios score between 0.80-1.0.

Below are the 10 most developed African countries, based on the latest UN's Human Development Index report. Do note that African countries usually rank low compared to the global average. For instance, Mauritius, Africa's most developed country, was ranked 66 out of 189 countries.

  1.  Mauritius: This island country has an HDI ranking of 0.804. .
  2. Seychelles: This is yet another island African country with a high HDI ranking of 0..796.
  3. Algeria: This Northern African country has an HDI of 0.748.
  4. Tunisia: Tunisia has an HDI ranking of 0.740.
  5. Botswana: The fifth most developed country in Africa is Botswana. It has an HDI ranking of 0.735.
  6. Libya: Libya's HDI stands at 0.724, according to UN's latest HDI ranking.
  7. South Africa: This country has an HDI ranking of 0.709, thus taking the position for the 7th most developed country in Africa.
  8. Egypt: Egypt comes in at 8th position with an HDI ranking of 0.707.
  9. Gabon: In the 9th position, we have Gabon with an HDI ranking of 0.703.
  10.  Morocco: Lastly, Morocco has an HDI ranking of 0.686.

