The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

10 most fragile African countries in 2023

Adekunle Agbetiloye
fragile African countries
fragile African countries
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 most fragile African countries in 2023.
  • Some African countries grapple with overwhelming complexities of limited resources, mismanagement, and struggle for effective governance.
  • The list is courtesy of The Fund for Peace (FFP).

Africa, a continent boasting 54 countries, each with its distinctive allure and influence, encapsulates an array of realities. In an earlier article, we reported the 10 most stable African countries in 2023, representing countries that have excelled in preserving order, cultivating economic prosperity, and ensuring a stable environment for their citizens.

Recommended articles

Despite this achievement, some other countries grapple with overwhelming complexities. Limited resources, mismanagement, struggle for effective governance and the impact of global economic fluctuations amplify the hurdles these states must overcome to ensure the well-being of their populations.

Read also: From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

In its 2023 Fragile States Index report, The Fund for Peace (FFP) revealed the most fragile African countries in 2023. The higher the value of the index, the more "fragile" the country is.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fragile States Index gauges vulnerability across pre-conflict, active conflict, and post-conflict scenarios, encompassing twelve conflict risk indicators. These indicators assess a state's condition, considering factors such as security apparatus, factionalized elites, economic decline, uneven economic development, human flight and brain drain, state legitimacy, human rights and rule of law, demographic pressures, refugees and IDPs, and external intervention.

Read also: Top 10 safest African countries to do business in 2023

For over 60 years, The Fund for Peace (FFP) has been a world leader in developing practical tools and approaches for reducing conflict. It boasts of programmatic experience in over 40 countries, focused on conflict early warning, peacebuilding, and sustainable development.

Rank Country Index
1 Somalia 111.9
2 South Sudan 108.5
3 DR Congo 107.2
4 Sudan 106.2
5 Central African Republic 105.7
6 Chad 104.6
7  Ethiopia 100.4
8  Mali 99.5
9 Guinea 98.5
10 Nigeria 98.0
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Ruto unveils plan to privatise 35 state companies in Kenya, 100 more in the pipeline

President Ruto unveils plan to privatise 35 state companies in Kenya, 100 more in the pipeline

10 most fragile African countries in 2023

10 most fragile African countries in 2023

Bank of Uganda bans banknote gifts

Bank of Uganda bans banknote gifts

BBC exposé on Kericho tea farms wins Kenyan journalist $5,000 award

BBC exposé on Kericho tea farms wins Kenyan journalist $5,000 award

Top 10 African countries with the highest population growth in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest population growth in 2023

10 ways tinted windows increases your car's longevity

10 ways tinted windows increases your car's longevity

9 currencies stronger than the U.S. dollar & what Kenya can learn from them

9 currencies stronger than the U.S. dollar & what Kenya can learn from them

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

South Africa moves to halt diplomatic relations with Israel and close embassy

South Africa moves to halt diplomatic relations with Israel and close embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

roads

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

5G mobile networks which provide high-speed mobile internet services, allowing users to download entire movies in seconds

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

ezgifcom-webp-to-jpg(4)

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya