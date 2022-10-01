10 most interesting events that occurred around the world in 1960 alongside Nigeria's independence

Fast forward to 1960 and the people sang a new song of liberation, led by Lawyer, Jaja A Wachukwu, activist, Fumi Ransom Kuti, Tafawa Balewa, and a host of other libertarians.

Their songs of freedom echoed in Britain’s parliament and on the streets of Nigeria. By 1947, a delegate was sent to Britain to present the subject. A decade later, independence was beginning to look like a reality.

By 1959, the Nigerians counted down, as it felt like it was only a matter of time before the country gained its freedom from Britain’s grip, and a year later, independence for the heart of Africa became official.

Nigeria’s independence came at a time of intense global unrest. Proxy wars that when put together could be a world war of their own were well on their way, in what would come to be known as the cold war. Civil rights groups were all the rave and political enlightenment reached a fever pitch.

While Nigeria was fighting for its independence, a lot was happening all across the world. So many pivotal things happened in 1960 alongside the independence of the giants of Africa.

In commemorating Nigeria’s independence, Africa Business Insider brings the 10 most exciting things that happened in the world in 1960.

Independence: The late 1950s and 1960s marked an era of liberation for African countries from colonial rule. Interestingly, Nigeria was not the only country to gain independence in the year 1960, the following African countries also gained independence in the same year; Cameroon, Senegal, Togo, Mali, Madagascar, DRC, Somalia, Benin, Niger, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Chad, CAR, Congo, Gabon, and Mauritiana.

Deepest exploration: American Navy Lt. Don Walsh and Swiss oceanographer Jacques Piccardinto became the first men to reach a depth of 10,911 meters (35,797 feet), and become the first human beings to reach the lowest spot on Earth.

Another win for racial Integration Four black students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University started a sit-in at a segregated Woolworth's lunch counter. Although they are refused service, they are allowed to stay at the counter. The event triggers many similar nonviolent protests throughout the Southern United States, and six months later, the original four protesters are served lunch at the same counter.

The invention of Lasers: American physicists Arthur Leonard Schawlow, and Charles Hard Townes invent the laser.

Birth of Angélique Kidjo: This iconic Benin singer was born on July 14. She is a singer-songwriter, activist, and the only Benin local to win a grammy. She has won 5 grammies throughout her career.

TIROS-1: The United States on April 1st, 1960 launched the first weather satellite, The Television Infrared Observation Satellite (TIROS-1), and for the first time in history, television cameras observed the earth from space. This led to the development of orbital, real-time, video surveillance for meteorological,

EFTA is formed: The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is founded by Austria, Denmark, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, to foster economic corporation in Europe.

Kwame Nkrumah is inaugurated: In 1960 Ghana became a republic, and Kwame Nkrumah, one of Africa’s revolutionary front-man pivoted from prime minister to become Ghana’s first president.

A legend is born Muhammad Ali, then called Cassius Clay wins the gold medal in light-heavyweight boxing for the United States wins, in the 1960s Olympics.

Patrice Lumumba is arrested: One of the most important figures in the Congolese struggle for independence and later the premier of the Republic of the Congo is arrested by the troops of Colonel Joseph Mobutu. He would be assassinated a year later, and become a martyr for the Congolese struggle.