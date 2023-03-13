ADVERTISEMENT
10 most powerful African countries in 2023, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022

Chinedu Okafor
  • Business Insider Africa presents the 10 most powerful African countries in 2023, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022.
  • This is a follow-up list of 10 of the top 10 most powerful countries in Africa in 2023.
  • The list below highlights which African countries have grown and which have declined in the space of one year. Nigeria fell completely from the top 10 list from 4th in 2022 to 11th in 2023.

As the new year picks up the pace, it is important to reflect on the changes in the global influence that have taken place over the last 12 months. In some cases, entire countries have seen their fortunes rise or fall in a single year, while others have experienced more subtle shifts in their international standing.

Some countries like India, for instance, have seen their international profile grow, as it has become an increasingly important actor in the global economy. India has also seen its military capabilities grow, with the country playing a major role in regional conflicts. While Russia has seen a significant drop in global influence spurred by international sanctions, owing to its invasion of Ukraine.

In a year, a country can improve its global standing or can experience a decline in its level of influence as a result of some key factors, including political instability, economic downturns, international conflicts, and even public opinion. Additionally, a country's influence can be weakened by a lack of resources, an inability to maintain a strong military, and a lack of diplomatic ties with other nations. Finally, a country's influence can also be diminished if its citizens become dissatisfied with its government and its policies.

These issues are particularly prevalent in Africa, and while a number of nations do grow in their level of influence, the decline of some countries can sometimes be alarming.

In light of this decline and or growth and in light of the list showing the 10 most powerful countries in Africa, here are the 10 most powerful countries in Africa, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022.

This list is also courtesy of the Global Soft Power Index. According to the organization, “the Global Soft Power Index incorporates a broad range of measures, which in combination provide a balanced and holistic assessment of nations’ presence, reputation, and impact on the world stage, these include:

  • Familiarity: national brands that people know, and have mental availability of, have greater soft power. 
  • Reputation: is this country deemed to have a strong and positive reputation globally? 
  • Influence: the degree to which a nation is seen to have influence in the respondent’s country as well as on the world stage Performance on the core 8 Soft Power Pillars (Business & Trade, Governance, International Relations, Culture & Heritage, Media & Communication, Education & Science, People & Values, Sustainable Future).”

This list shows that African countries performed better overall than they did the year prior.

Rank Country (2023)/Score Global Rank 2023 Country (2022)/Score Global Rank 2022
1. Egypt 43.0 38th Egypt 41.6 31st
2. South Africa 42.5 40th South Africa 40.2 34th
3. Morocco 39.2 55th Morocco 34.9 46th
4. Mauritius 38 67th Nigeria 32.0 69th
5. Seychelles 36.9 74th Mauritius 31.9 71st
6. Tunisia 36.4 83rd Rwanda 31.4 74th
7. Rwanda 36.2 85th Algeria 31.4 75th
8. Algeria 36.0 86th Tunisia 31.3 76th
9. Ivory Coast 35.9 87th Ghana 30.3 86th
10. Ghana 35.5 92nd Seychelles 30.0 90th
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

10 most powerful African countries in 2023, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022

