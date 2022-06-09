12 African startups that have announced the largest funding rounds so far in 2022

Needless to point out that this is not good news for an ecosystem that depends mostly on foreign investors for funding.

Already, was a significant drop in the amount raised by African startups over the past few months, especially compared to how much was raised during the first two months of the year. For context, African startups could barely raise $300 million in equity funding between April and May 2022. Whereas in Q1 2022 they raised about $1.8 billion, according to data tracked by Business Insider Africa.

This notwithstanding, there are good reasons to be optimistic. The main reason is that African startup funding grew by 150% in Q1 2022, out-performing other regions of the world. And even though the performance in Q2 hasn't exactly been encouraging, there is a strong possibility of a rebound before the end of June and going forward.

For the rest of this article, we shall be focusing on 12 African startups that have performed really well in terms of fundraising. These 12 startups sealed the largest funding rounds between January till date.

As always, many of them are concentrated in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt. See below.