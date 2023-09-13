The sports category has moved to a new website.

15 African countries with satellites in orbit

Adekunle Agbetiloye
  • The African space industry is steadily expanding, even if not at the same pace as its Western counterparts.
  • As of the end of 2022, the continent had successfully launched at least 52 satellites.
  • The African space industry, valued at $19.49 billion in 2021, is projected to grow by 16.16% to $22.64 billion by 2026. 

While it may not be widely recognized, the African space industry is steadily expanding, albeit not at the same pace as its Western counterparts. Nonetheless, the growth is becoming increasingly evident.

As of the end of 2022, the continent had successfully launched at least 52 satellites, according to the consulting firm Space Hubs Africa.

The continent even has an ambitious plan to more than triple the number of satellites sent into the Earth’s orbit over the next few years.

From the northern reaches of Egypt to the southern tip of South Africa these celestial emissaries not only enhance telecommunications and weather forecasting but also play vital roles in monitoring agricultural patterns, tracking climate change, and fostering educational and research opportunities.

According to the Africa Space Industry Annual Report, 125 new satellites have been lined up for development in 23 African countries by 2025, as activities in the continent’s space market heat up significantly.

The global space economy is worth about $469 billion, while the African space industry, valued at $19.49 billion in 2021, is projected to grow by 16.16% to $22.64 billion by 2026.

Below is a list of African countries with satellites in the space.

Rank Country Number of satellites
1 South Africa 12
2 Egypt 10
3 Algeria 6
4 Nigeria 6
5 Morocco 3
6 Ethiopia 2
7 Tunisia 1
8 Sudan 1
9 Rwanda 1
10 Kenya 1
11 Mauritius 1
12 Ghana 1
13 Angola 1
14 Zimbabwe 1
15 Uganda 1
Adekunle Agbetiloye

