RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

15 African countries with the highest defense budgets in 2022

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
15 African countries with the highest defense budgets in 2022 (Image Source: AFP)
15 African countries with the highest defense budgets in 2022 (Image Source: AFP)
  • Business Insider Africa presents 15 African countries that spend the most on defense, as of 2022.
  • This list is courtesy of data made available by Statista.
  • Keep reading to find if your country is on the list.

We can all agree that defense of lives and properties is of uttermost importance. Amid rising incidents of internal and external terrorism as well as escalating aggression between states, the need to spend big on security/defense has never been more imperative for many African governments.

Recommended articles

READ: Amid rising violence, let's focus on Africa's top 5 conflict hotspots and how their economies are faring

In an earlier article, we looked at five conflict hotspots in Africa and how their economies are being affected. One thing that peculiar to these five countries is that their ongoing conflicts are internal in nature. However, there have recently been escalating tensions between some neighbouring Central and Eastern African countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. And as one can expect, some businesses have been affected.

READ: There's tension brewing between Congo and Rwanda, and it's already affecting businesses such as RwandAir

There is no gainsaying the fact that economic progress is nearly impossible in a state of insecurity. That is why it's imperative for countries to secure their borders and territories. And one of the surest ways to do that is by spending big on the purchase of arms and security equipment, construction of military facilities and technology as well as recruitment, remuneration and training of security personnel.

While every country in African do have their defense budgets, some understandably spend more. For the rest of this article we shall focus on 15 of such African countries that have the biggest defense budgets as of 2022.

READ: 10 African countries with the lowest foreign exchange reserves

What is defense budget?

"The portion of the national budget that is allocated to defense covers salaries, training, and health care; maintains and purchases arms, equipment, and facilities; funds military operations; and funds the development of new technologies." —RAND Corporation

15 African countries with the highest defense budgets according to Statista

  1. Algeria: $9.7 billion
  2. Nigeria: $5.8 billion
  3. Morocco: $5.4 billion
  4. Egypt: $4.3 billion
  5. Libya: $3.4 billion
  6. South Africa: $2.9 billion
  7. Kenya: $1.1 billion
  8. Tunisia: 1.1 billion
  9. Angola: $1 billion
  10. Uganda: $934 million
  11. Tanzania: $749 million
  12. Ivory Coast: $651 million
  13. Mali: $591 million
  14. Ethiopia: $538 million
  15. Botswana: $473 million

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices in 2022

A fuel attendant at Petrol Station

8 top business cities in Africa, according to latest index ranking

8 top business cities in Africa, according to latest index ranking (Image Source: Briefly News)

10 poorest African countries as of H1 2022, based on GDP per capita

Poorest countries in Africa (Image Source: Yahoo News)

Top 10 YouTube influencers in Africa by country

Top 10 YouTube influencers in Africa by country