The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

Chinedu Okafor
23brics-new-members
23brics-new-members
  • BRICS announced the addition of 6 new member states, two of which are African. 
  • Egypt and Ethiopia will be officially added to the elusive group in January of 2024.
  • Prior to the announcement, more than 40 nations had indicated interest in joining BRICS.

With the revelation that six additional countries have been asked to join as new members, the BRICS bloc of leading developing economies has taken a significant step toward extending its reach and influence. Of the six new BRICS nations, two are African, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

Recommended articles

From January 1 of the next year, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will be officially considered members of the BRICS bloc.

Brazil, Russia, India, and China founded the bloc in 2009, and in 2010, South Africa joined the group. The BRICS club now claims to be working to build a stronger group of developing countries that can better advance the causes of the Global South.

Before the commencement of its annual meeting in South Africa this week, more than 40 nations had indicated interest in joining the group and 23 had formally registered to join, including the African nations of Ethiopia, and Algeria, the former which has officially been accepted and the latter who’s proposal to join is perhaps still under review.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We appreciate the considerable interest shown by countries of the Global South in membership of BRICS,” the bloc said in the Johannesburg II declaration it adopted on the final day of the summit on Thursday.

Read also: Brazil’s president calls for a renewed relationship with Africa.

BRICS noted that the six nations were chosen after it reached a consensus on the guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures of the BRICS expansion process, but did not go into further depth about the precise criteria.

The addition of these six countries was referred to as "historic" by the president of China, Xi Jinping. He had been the main advocate for the inclusion of new members, arguing that a larger BRICS would give the global south a more powerful voice in international affairs.

The group's sole low-income nation is now Ethiopia. Abiy Ahmed, the country's prime minister, called it "a great moment" for his nation.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigeria reports a very impressive employment rate

Nigeria reports a very impressive employment rate

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023

10 African countries with the highest population growth from 2022 to mid-2023

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest

Nigeria promises its citizens affordable commuting with electric vehicle rollout

Nigeria promises its citizens affordable commuting with electric vehicle rollout

The importance of harnessing youth collaboration in creating social impact and advancing sustainable solutions – Mumbi Keega

The importance of harnessing youth collaboration in creating social impact and advancing sustainable solutions – Mumbi Keega

Brazil’s president calls for a renewed relationship with Africa

Brazil’s president calls for a renewed relationship with Africa

Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

Kenya’s President plans to speak with TikTok CEO as debate on the ban of TikTok intensifies

Kenya’s President plans to speak with TikTok CEO as debate on the ban of TikTok intensifies

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

East African Community

The East African Community is set to add on a new country that applied to join since 2012

Mwanza City, Tanzania

Tanzania at the risk of more economic hardship

An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds

Top 10 African nations where inflation spiked the most from January to July

10 African countries where inflation spiked the most from January to July