20 African countries with the highest import tariffs

Virtually every African country has some form of trade control put in place to protect their local industries/markets. These controls could range from local content requirements to quotas on imports & exports, subsidies and of course import tariffs. Of all these trade barrier mechanisms, import tariffs appear to be the most widely used. And according to Investopedia, less developed and developing countries of the world (many of which are in Africa) tend to have some of the highest import tariff rates in the world.