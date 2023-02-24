The high cost of mobile data in Africa: Top 20 most expensive countries

- African countries generally have some of the most expensive costs of mobile data in the world due to factors such as unavailability of infrastructure and high taxation in the telecom industry.
- Equatorial Guinea has the most expensive price of mobile data in Africa, with one gigabyte costing as much as $49.67, followed by Sao Tome and Principe and Malawi.
Africans rely heavily on mobile data to stay connected with the rest of the world, but unfortunately, many are paying exorbitant prices for this essential service. A report by Statista shows that African countries are among the most expensive in the world when it comes to purchasing mobile data.