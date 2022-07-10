RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

These 21 countries have the highest cattle population and beef production volumes in Africa

Emmanuel Abara Benson
21 African countries with the highest cattle population and beef production volumes
  • Business Insider Africa presents 21 African countries with the highest cattle population and beef production volumes.
  • The global beef and dairy industries are collectively valued at over $1 trillion.

Hundreds of millions of people around the world eat beef daily. In the same vein, they consume other cattle by-products such as milk and cheese. This high demand for beef, milk and other related products has created a huge global market. It is also the very reason why cows are such highly priced possessions for farmers around the world.

According to Statista, the global beef industry was valued at $395.22 billion as of 2021. The industry is and projected to grow to $604.34 billion by 2029. In the same vein, the global dairy industry was valued at $827.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $1,128 by 2026. In view of these valuations, it's obvious that cattle breeders/farmers are in for a windfall.

The huge opportunities inherent in cattle rearing have spurred our curiosity to find out which countries have the highest cattle population in Africa. We also examined which African countries have the highest beef production volumes.

To find out the answers, we relied on data made available by Statista. Interestingly, the data show that some of the countries that have the highest cattle population also produce the highest production volumes for cattle meat. See the stats below.

11 African countries with the highest cattle population

  1. Ethiopia: 70.3 million herds of cattle.
  2. Chad: 32.2 million herds of cattle.
  3. Sudan: 31.8 million herds of cattle
  4. Tanzania; 28.3 million herds of cattle
  5. Kenya: 21.7 million herds of cattle
  6. Nigeria; 20.7 million herds of cattle
  7. Niger:16.1 million herds of cattle
  8. Uganda: 15.5 million herds of cattle
  9. South Sudan: 13.8 million herds of cattle
  10. Mali: 12.5 million herds of cattle
  11. South Africa:12.3 million herds of cattle.

10 African countries with the highest beef production volumes

  1. South Africa: 1,038.7 metric tonnes of beef.
  2. Tanzania: 486.7 metric tonnes of beef.
  3. Chad: 472.9 metric tonnes of beef.
  4. Ethiopia: 433 metric tonnes of beef.
  5. Sudan: 389.4 metric tonnes of beef.
  6. Nigeria: 326.4 metric tonnes of beef.
  7. Egypt: 310.6 metric tonnes of beef.
  8. Morocco: 282 metric tonnes of beef.
  9. Kenya: 244.2 metric tonnes of beef.
  10. Zambia: 199 metric tonnes of beef.

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

