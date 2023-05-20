The sports category has moved to a new website.

2Face Idibia faces criticism after cheating remarks in front of wife Annie

Lynet Okumu

While 2Face has been married to Annie Idibia since 2012, he has fathered five children with other women during the course of their relationship

Nigerian singer 2Face
Angry fans who are evidently in support of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, have expressed their disappointment after her husband, Innocent Idibia '2Face' stated cheating comments in front of her.

Pouring out their emotions on social media. a section of the fans have said that the musician does not respect his wife Annie.

In episode three of the 'Young, Famous and African' reality show, 2Baba shared his perspective that men often cheat with women they don't love because it is their nature.

During the conversation with Nadia, with Annie present, 2Baba asserted that when men cheat, it doesn't necessarily mean they desire a relationship with the other women involved. He claimed that men simply have a strong sexual drive.

"Like it or not, men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to hell. But maybe he is somewhere and...would just decide something to..." 2Face expressed candidly.

Nigerian singer 2Face & his wife actress Annie Idibia
READ: 2Face Idibia finally breaks silence over crisis rocking his marriage

Nadia interjected, stating that it is the man's mind, not his genitals, that influences his decisions. She emphasized that the genital organ is not an independent entity.

Annie, visibly upset by her husband's comments, questioned whether he was speaking generally or about himself. She sought clarification, asking if his remarks were his personal beliefs.

Her husband, 2Baba responded that it was what he believes.

Nigerian singer 2Face & his wife actress Annie Idibia
READ: 2Face Idibia calls out those attacking his wife Annie Idibia

Having listened to her husband's opinion on the matter, Annie expressed her heartbreak upon hearing his statements. The revelation seemed to have deeply affected her, as she had hoped for a different perspective from her husband.

Here are some reactions from Twitter

