3 major factors that are driving fintech growth in Africa

Here in Africa, the lockdowns weren't exactly favourable. But people found ways to cope, navigating the so called 'new normal'. For instance, many African families still managed to buy groceries online and pay for utilities using their phones. And through it all, fintech companies played a huge role in facilitating these transactions.

Never before was the usefulness of fintech companies most pronounced than during the lockdown period. The lockdown gave them a major boost. And they leveraged that boost appropriately.

But the pandemic isn't the only catalyst driving fintech growth in Africa. In a recent interview with CNBC Africa, Rand Merchant Bank's Senior Investment Analyst, Dominique Collett, discussed some of the other the major factors. She said:

"I think fintech has gained a lot of momentum over the last year. And from an African perspective, one of the big drivers is the maturation of the sector. Like the rest of the world, we now have a burgeoning fintech space. We now have really big fintech companies that are led by very seasoned entrepreneurs. But it has taken a while to really mature".

As you may well know, the fintech industry around the world has also been booming, with many global fintech firms attracting lots of funding due to their rapid growth and easy scalability. Ms Collett explained that the reason for the increased global funding for fintech firms is due to the role of VC firms. Apparently, while global investors depend on VC firms to hide their assets amid low interest rate environment, the VCs invest the investors' money to valuable fintech companies, including African fintechs.

"Globally, fintech has been attracting a lot of funding. I think what we've seen globally is that because we've had such a low interest rate environment across the globe, investors have been looking to hide yielding assets and venture capital has been a very attractive investment class. And so the VC industry as a whole has attracted a lot of money. And fintech has become one of the stars of the show when it comes to venture capital internationally," she explained.

Lastly, she talked about the viability of African fintech's business model and how it has contributed to their rapid growth over the past years. According to her, the fintech companies are using their technology to avail many more Africans access to different kinds of financial services. And this has made them very useful as well as positioned them for enormous opportunities.

"International investors have also realised the potential of Africa. There is an enormous opportunity in the African financial services industry because such a low proportion of Africa's population currently has these financial products. And technology can really go a long way in helping these potential customers to access these financial products. And that's why these fintechs are really growing so fast and attracting the valuation that they are now attracting."