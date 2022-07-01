These 43 African countries have some of the worst economic freedom index scores in the world

The 2022 Economic Freedom Index report, which is the 28th edition, was compiled by Washington DC-based Heritage Foundation. It revealed that only these seven countries have the freest economies in the world:

Singapore Switzerland Ireland New Zealand Luxemburg Taiwan Estonia.

What is economic freedom?

The report defined economic freedom as "the fundamental right of every human to control his or her own labour and property. In an economically free society, individuals are free to work, produce, consume, and invest in any way they please. In economically free societies, governments allow labour, capital, and goods to move freely, and refrain from coercion or constraint of liberty beyond the extent necessary to protect and maintain liberty itself."

How does the survey measure economic freedom?

Business Insider Africa understands that economic freedom is measured by considering these 12 quantitative and qualitative factors:

Property rights Government integrity Judicial effectiveness Government spending Tax burden Fiscal health Business freedom Labour freedom Monetary freedom Trade freedom Investment freedom and Financial freedom

Do note that the 12 factors are also broadly categorised under Rule of Law, Government Size, Regulatory Efficiency and Open Markets.

Each of the indices is graded on a scale of 0 to 100, and "a country's overall score is derived by averaging these twelve economic freedoms, with equal weight being given to each," the report said.

Interestingly, out of the 184 countries that were surveyed, only one in Africa is ranked among the world's "mostly free" economies, even as seven others are ranked as "moderately free" economies. These countries are:

Mauritius: 70.9 index score Cabo Verde: 66.7 index score Botswana; 64.8 index score Ivory Coast: 61.6 index score Seychelles: 61.1 index score Benin Republic: 61.0 index score Sao Tome & Principe: 60.3 index score Senegal: 60.0 index score

These 27 African countries have mostly "unfree economies"

Ghana: 59.8 index score Tanzania: 59.5 index score Namibia: 59.2 index score Morocco: 59.2 index score Madagascar: 58.9 index score. Burkina Faso: 58.3 index score The Gambia: 58.0 index score Togo: 57.2 index score Rwanda: 57.1 index score South Africa: 56.2 index score Mali: 55.9 index score Gabon: 55.8 index score Mauritania: 55.3 index score Djibouti: 55.3 index score Niger: 54.9 index score Nigeria: 54.4 index score Uganda: 54.2 index score Tunisia: 54.2 index score Guinea: 54.2 index score Malawi: 53.0 index score Cameroon: 52.9 index score Kenya: 52.6 index score Angola: 52.6 index score Sierra Leone: 52.0 index score Eswatini: 51.4 index score Mozambique: 51.3 index score Comoros Island: 50.4 index score.

These 16 African economies have "repressed economies"

Chad: 49.8 index score Ethiopia: 49.6 index score Egypt: 49.1 index score Zambia: 48.7 index score Republic of Congo: 48.5 index score Lesotho: 48.1 index score Liberia: 47.9 index score Democratic Republic of Congo: 47.6 index score Equatorial Guinea: 47.2 index score Guinea Bissau: 46.0 index score Algeria: 45.8 index score Central African Republic: 45.7 index score Eritrea: 39.7 index score Burundi: 39.4 index score Zimbabwe: 33.1 index score Sudan: 32.0 index score