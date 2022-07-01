These 43 African countries have some of the worst economic freedom index scores in the world

The 2022 Economic Freedom Index report, which is the 28th edition, was compiled by Washington DC-based Heritage Foundation. It revealed that only these seven countries have the freest economies in the world:
- Singapore
- Switzerland
- Ireland
- New Zealand
- Luxemburg
- Taiwan
- Estonia.
What is economic freedom?
The report defined economic freedom as "the fundamental right of every human to control his or her own labour and property. In an economically free society, individuals are free to work, produce, consume, and invest in any way they please. In economically free societies, governments allow labour, capital, and goods to move freely, and refrain from coercion or constraint of liberty beyond the extent necessary to protect and maintain liberty itself."
How does the survey measure economic freedom?
Business Insider Africa understands that economic freedom is measured by considering these 12 quantitative and qualitative factors:
- Property rights
- Government integrity
- Judicial effectiveness
- Government spending
- Tax burden
- Fiscal health
- Business freedom
- Labour freedom
- Monetary freedom
- Trade freedom
- Investment freedom and
- Financial freedom
Do note that the 12 factors are also broadly categorised under Rule of Law, Government Size, Regulatory Efficiency and Open Markets.
Each of the indices is graded on a scale of 0 to 100, and "a country's overall score is derived by averaging these twelve economic freedoms, with equal weight being given to each," the report said.
Interestingly, out of the 184 countries that were surveyed, only one in Africa is ranked among the world's "mostly free" economies, even as seven others are ranked as "moderately free" economies. These countries are:
- Mauritius: 70.9 index score
- Cabo Verde: 66.7 index score
- Botswana; 64.8 index score
- Ivory Coast: 61.6 index score
- Seychelles: 61.1 index score
- Benin Republic: 61.0 index score
- Sao Tome & Principe: 60.3 index score
- Senegal: 60.0 index score
These 27 African countries have mostly "unfree economies"
- Ghana: 59.8 index score
- Tanzania: 59.5 index score
- Namibia: 59.2 index score
- Morocco: 59.2 index score
- Madagascar: 58.9 index score.
- Burkina Faso: 58.3 index score
- The Gambia: 58.0 index score
- Togo: 57.2 index score
- Rwanda: 57.1 index score
- South Africa: 56.2 index score
- Mali: 55.9 index score
- Gabon: 55.8 index score
- Mauritania: 55.3 index score
- Djibouti: 55.3 index score
- Niger: 54.9 index score
- Nigeria: 54.4 index score
- Uganda: 54.2 index score
- Tunisia: 54.2 index score
- Guinea: 54.2 index score
- Malawi: 53.0 index score
- Cameroon: 52.9 index score
- Kenya: 52.6 index score
- Angola: 52.6 index score
- Sierra Leone: 52.0 index score
- Eswatini: 51.4 index score
- Mozambique: 51.3 index score
- Comoros Island: 50.4 index score.
These 16 African economies have "repressed economies"
- Chad: 49.8 index score
- Ethiopia: 49.6 index score
- Egypt: 49.1 index score
- Zambia: 48.7 index score
- Republic of Congo: 48.5 index score
- Lesotho: 48.1 index score
- Liberia: 47.9 index score
- Democratic Republic of Congo: 47.6 index score
- Equatorial Guinea: 47.2 index score
- Guinea Bissau: 46.0 index score
- Algeria: 45.8 index score
- Central African Republic: 45.7 index score
- Eritrea: 39.7 index score
- Burundi: 39.4 index score
- Zimbabwe: 33.1 index score
- Sudan: 32.0 index score
It should be noted that Libya and Somalia were not captured in the survey.