5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel at the OlA petrol station, following country wide price hikes on March 15, 2022, in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
  • According to the report, Nigeria has the lowest petrol price in West Africa.
  • At $10.70 per gallon of petrol, Zimbabwe has the highest petrol price in Africa.
  • At $13.10 per gallon of petrol, Hong Kong has the highest price of petrol anywhere in the world.

A new report by Zutobi, an international driver's education company, has shown the countries with the cheapest and most expensive gas prices globally.

Recommended articles

The report, which examines gas prices in over 150 countries and territories, used the best-selling car across the world - the Toyota Corolla - as the car to calculate how far you can travel on $50 worth of fuel in each country.

According to data from the report, the countries with the cheapest petrol include mostly oil-rich countries, with the South American country, Venezuela, topping the chart. The country has the largest known reserves of crude oil in the world. It sells petrol at $0.03 per litre ($0.11 per gallon).

Conversely, Hong Kong has the highest price of petrol anywhere globally. The report said that the price of a gallon is $13.10 - double the global average and $1.15 more than the second most expensive place.

Let’s look at the Top 5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices

  1. Libya ($0.15 per gallon)
  2. Algeria ($1.46 per gallon)
  3. Angola ($1.60 per gallon)
  4. Nigeria ($1.82 per gallon)
  5. Egypt ($2.37 per gallon)

