RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

5 investments Africans should consider in the second quarter of 2022

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
5 investments Africans should consider in Q2 2022
5 investments Africans should consider in Q2 2022
  • Business Insider Africa presents 5 investments you should consider in the second quarter of 2022.
  • These recommendations are based on expert advice given by an investment analyst.
  • As you go about your investments, it's advisable that you avoid putting all your money in high risk assets such as crypto and Forex.

The first quarter of the year has speedily come to an end and now we are already in the second quarter. How has your investment journey been like thus far?

Recommended articles

Have you made any profits off of your investments, or are you one of those still undecided as to whether or not to invest? Well, if you are in the former category, then congratulations are in order. But if you haven't invested in anything at all this year, then this article is for you.

Business Insider Africa recently spoke to Olumide Adesina, an investment analyst at Quantum Economics. Below are some of the investment options he highlighted.

READ: It’s time for African startups to rethink fundraising and consider listing with local bourses [Editor’s Opinion]

1. Invest in African tech startups

Apparently, African tech startups are doing amazingly well right now. And there is no better time to position your investments to grow with them than now. So, if you are still thinking of where to invest, think African tech startups, particularly the fintech ones in Lagos, Cape Town and Nairobi. They are doing amazingly well. Foreign investors know this, which is why they pumped in nearly $5 billion in African tech last year.

"One area critical for investment is the technology space. We've seen so many value assets coming up in that space. You can't ignore the fact that the likes of Chipper Cash, Flutterwave, Paystack and others have created further footprints in the global tech ecosystem. So, foreign investors are seriously keen on that sector to really invest. So, people that have exposure to secondary markets can take the opportunity," said Olumide Adesina.

READ: African startups raised $4.65 billion in disclosed funding last year, 62% of which went to fintechs

2. Invest in Bonds and Treasury Bills

These have always been the go-to investment options for most investors in Africa due to their low-risk nature. So, go ahead and invest in your series 1 savings bonds, treasury bills, corporate bonds, etc.

"As a result of the tapering and global dovish shift, Sub-Saharan Africa's Eurobonds should benefit from weaker market sentiments and create excellent investment opportunities. The yields on Nigerian, Ghanaian and Angolan Eurobonds are expected to be double-digits in 2022. And any investment that yields double-digits returns in dollars is definitely a bargain," Olumide said.

READ: Ethiopia's bonds market has reacted positively to the easing of conflict in the country

3. Invest in the stock markets

Earlier, we quoted Olumide Adesina recommending investments in African bank stocks. That's definitely something you should consider doing. There are nearly 30 stock exchanges across the continent. And they all have some high-performing stocks listed on them. So, buy shares in African companies. Buy bank shares, telecom shares, and of course the shares of cement companies.

"You cannot also ignore the cement giants that are seriously keyed into the infrastructure sector. You see that many countries, including Africa's biggest economy Nigeria, is focusing more on building/upgrading their infrastructure. That will definitely benefit the cement companies and their stocks," Olumide added.

READ: 10 best performing African stock markets in 2021

4. Invest in crypto assets and NFTs

Cryptocurrency has become a major investment option for most people around Africa and elsewhere. Note, however, that while these assets can make you a lot of money, they are also very high-risk in nature. So you should be very careful with them. Olumide advised that "crypto assets (including NFTs) have a reputation for exponential growth. But you should limit your exposure to them because of their inherent risk and pending regulations."

READ: Bitcoin adoption for countries is a 'high stakes' game and more governments will buy the cryptocurrency this year to stay competitive

5. Invest in Agriculture

Another easy investments you could make is in agriculture. Humans will always need food. So, any business that specialise in food production is guaranteed to make returns. So, consider investing in agriculture either directly, or through companies that specialise in doing that; preferably agritech startups.

READ: This country has emerged the top destination for agritech investments in Africa

In conclusion...

Now, as you go about your investments this new year, it's important to reiterate that you should avoid putting all your money in high risk assets such as crypto and Forex. It can be tempting to do this due to the potential for huge returns. Unfortunately, the risks are real.

Instead, spread out your portfolios such that you have a little bit of stocks, a little bit of bonds, a little bit of crypto/Forex, a little bit of a high -yield savings plan, etc. That way, if something negative should happen to one asset class, you have something to fall back on.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Focus on Uganda's first public bus network which is aimed at improving transportation in Kampala, other cities

Uganda’s first public bus network will be operated using Optibus and SCINTL