5 things every African should know about current Ebola outbreak

Chinedu Okafor
Uganda Ebola outbreak
Uganda Ebola outbreak
  • The Ugandan government has declared this disease an outbreak and has begun quarantining entire communities.
  • There is no cure or vaccine for the virus yet. 
  • Global health organizations are on the look for any new development concerning this outbreak. 

Just as the world is starting to reel from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ebola decides to make a comeback.

The Ebola outbreak so far has raised no cause for alarm as it is isolated in the East African region of Uganda.

The outbreak however has made several news rounds in some of the world’s most prominent publications, raising the question of whether there is now a cause for alarm.

Recalling the beginning of 2020, and how no one seemed to care about the newly discovered influenza strain. Fast forward a few months later and the entire world was on standstill.

While no one wants a repeat of that exact instance, here are five things everyone needs to know about the new Ebola outbreak and whether it's time to panic or not.

No cure, no vaccine: It is only right that the first thing everyone must know about the disease is that there is currently no cure and no vaccine. The disease is highly contagious and highly infectious, and recovery from Ebola is heavily dependent on good supportive care and the patient's immune response. So as of this moment, the best treatment is prevention.

Medical report: So far the diseases has primarily been reported in Uganda, and the current estimate stands at 64 patients, and the death toll at 30. The current Ebola outbreak has a 69% death rate, While the disease has been prominent in rural areas, the first death in a major city, Kampala, the country’s capital was recorded a little under a week ago.

Actual numbers: While only 64 cases have been officially confirmed and reported so far, the Centre for Disease Control in Africa has reported that more than 860 active contacts have been listed and at least 78 per cent of them are being monitored which continues to double almost every week. The virus began to spread about 4 weeks ago.

  • On the 11th of September 2022, a 24-year-old man in a Mubende District village developed Ebola symptoms and died on 19 September 2022. 
  • On 20 September 2022, the Ugandan health authorities declared an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus in the Mubende District.
  • On 25 September 2022, there were 36 confirmed or suspected cases and 23 total deaths, of which five were confirmed cases.
  • On 28 September 2022, there were 50 confirmed or suspected cases and 24 total deaths, of which six were confirmed cases.
  • On the 7th of October, the death toll stood at 30.

Measures and protocols: Several governments have begun taking precautionary measures including the Ugandan government. The Ugandan President, President Museveni, who was originally opposed to the idea of a lockdown, noting that Ebola was not an airborne virus so did not require the same measures as Covid-19, has now changed his mind. On Saturday, he announced that all movements in and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts will be halted for 21 days. Places of worship, markets, bars, and entertainment will be closed

The United States announced, on the 6th of October, that they would begin screening air passengers from Uganda for cases of Ebola.

Transmission: Ebola is generally transmitted through direct contact with blood and other bodily fluids, including saliva, sweat, and vomit from someone who is sick or who has died from the virus. It is not spread through air, food, or water.

