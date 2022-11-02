RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

5 very troubling facts about the pending welfare crisis in Somalia, a wake-up call to humanitarians

Chinedu Okafor
Malnourished Somalian child
Malnourished Somalian child
  • Somalia is on the brink of a full-on hunger crisis.
  • Millions of Somalians are already greatly affected by the drought-induced famine.
  • Owing to its political climate, aiding the region is somewhat of a challenge.

Somalia is currently facing one of its most challenging periods, riddled with seemingly despondent events.

Read Also

Standing as one of the poorest countries in the world, owing to decades of civil conflicts, the country’s economy is still reeling from all the damage it received in the past, while simultaneously facing new predicaments.

Lately, the country fell victim to a car bomb terrorist attack that was reported to have killed over 100 people. And as heartbreaking as this news is, the country is concurrently facing an impending famine.

Brought on by the worst drought the country has seen in 40 years, Somalia is short on time to prevent an all-out hunger crisis.

Alongside its neighbors, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Djibouti, the country has not experienced long rains for four consecutive seasons. Coupled with regional, continental and global economic challenges, the effects of the drought could potentially have devastating effects on the East African country, especially considering that now more than ever, humanitarian aid is spread too thin globally.

Below are five facts about the pending famine that are a wake-up call to people to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Somalia.

watering-point-outside-dollow
watering-point-outside-dollow Google
  • Close to 8 million people in the southern regions of Bay and Gedo regions are estimated to be food insecure due to poor crop production and loss of livestock.
  • Reports by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have revealed that over one million Somalians have been displaced in search of water, food, and other basic amenities. Several hundred have already died.
  • Somalia is very susceptible to famine owing to insecurity hindering humanitarian aid from reaching certain areas. According to the BBC, more than half the population affected by the current drought remains in areas controlled by al-Shabab. Strict US government rules blocking any assistance from benefitting designated terrorist groups have complicated efforts to reach many desperate communities.
  • According to an article that is part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27, more than half of all Somalia’s children are likely to be malnourished by June next year.
  • And finally, Somalia’s last famine was in 2011 and then, about 50% of the more than 260,000 deaths occurred before famine was officially declared, at least half of the victims being children. Proving that people must act fast now. 

The process of formally declaring a famine is very complicated and requires the collation of complex data, and, often, political considerations.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 very troubling facts about the pending welfare crisis in Somalia, a wake-up call to humanitarians

5 very troubling facts about the pending welfare crisis in Somalia, a wake-up call to humanitarians

Exclusive interview with Kiiru Muhoya, the CEO of Fingo - A youth focused bank

Exclusive interview with Kiiru Muhoya, the CEO of Fingo - A youth focused bank

Why Koinange family wants owners of Sh15 billion Village Market evicted

Why Koinange family wants owners of Sh15 billion Village Market evicted

Life for the average Kenyan hits its lowest point since 2017

Life for the average Kenyan hits its lowest point since 2017

The top 10 African countries projected to experience a decline in their GDP growth for 2023 according to the IMF

The top 10 African countries projected to experience a decline in their GDP growth for 2023 according to the IMF

Dangote Cement grows revenue by 6.2%, lauds alternative energy exploration

Dangote Cement grows revenue by 6.2%, lauds alternative energy exploration

Africa's largest bank is open to purchasing Kenyan banks

Africa's largest bank is open to purchasing Kenyan banks

Nigerian fintech startup Payhippo acquires Maritime Microfinance Bank

Nigerian fintech startup Payhippo acquires Maritime Microfinance Bank

Ghana experiences a week of turmoil and panic as it continues to address its economic gash

Ghana experiences a week of turmoil and panic as it continues to address its economic gash

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

University of Ibadan

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

aliko-dangote

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Elon Musk finalized his Twitter deal, Jack Dorsey launched a beta for his new social-media company

Naira Denominations

5 important things to know about the Central Bank of Nigeria redesigning the Naira